|
|
Mattie Will Irby Black
Gibson, GA—Mattie Will Irby Black
Mrs. Mattie Will Irby Black, 91, entered into rest December 10, 2019 at The Mann House in Atlanta, GA.
Mrs. Black, born in Glascock County, GA, was the daughter of the late Lowie Irby and the late Susie Bales Irby. She grew up in Glascock County, lived in Thomson for a period of time, but resided most of her life in Forest Park, GA. She taught GED classes at the Thomson Human Development Center and retired as a 4th grade teacher for the Clayton County School system. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Black was predeceased by her husband, Charles Lindbergh Black, Sr.; grandson, Jimmy Black; brothers, Benny Irby, J.T. Irby, and Johnny Irby; and sisters, Inez Usry and Mary Bishop.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Lindbergh Black Jr. of Pulaski, GA and David Lawson Black (Denise) of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Temple Faye Walling (Mark) of Sparta, GA; sister, Lucille Edmunds of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Amanda Lee Black, Nicholas Walling (Rebecca), Casey Lybbert (Randy), Brittany Walling Genaro (David), Rachel Babcock (Jeff), and William Walling; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in the Gibson Branch Cemetery in Edge Hill, GA.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mattie Black.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019