Mattie Williams Griffin
Belvedere, SC—Mattie Williams Griffin, of Sycamore Lane, entered into rest October 10, 2019 at University Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Second Providence Baptist Church of which the Rev. Dr. Albert M. James pastor and the Rev. Eddie Freeman eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Griffin, a native of Edgefield County was a 1965 graduate of W. E. Parker High School. She was a retired Medical Office Assistant for Dr. Eugene Long retiring in 2002.. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she served faithfully.
Survivors include a daughter, Katina A. Griffin and her father, John L. Griffin; two brothers, Tom (Ora) Williams and Eugene (Dianne) Williams; four sisters, Florence Williams, Alice W. Arnold, Gloria Williams and Shirley (George) Jenkins; her god children, Dr. Stacie Williams and Jeremy Bunch; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Florence Williams, 129 Elder Street, Belvedere, SC or after 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Oct. 13, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019