Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Maureen H. Maurer

Maureen H. Maurer Obituary
Mrs. Maureen H. Maurer
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Maureen Hazel Maurer, 85, who entered into rest January 15, 2020, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2:30 at Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating.
Mrs. Maurer was a member of her high school marching band, enjoyed playing golf, bowling and waterskiing in her younger years. She was an avid reader and award-winning illustrator and painter. Mrs. Maurer was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marguerite Sheppard and a brother, James Sheppard.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Franklin D. Maurer; a daughter, Deborah McGugan; two sons, Daniel Franklin (Tammi) Maurer and Howard Allen Maurer; one grandson, Mark Saler; two sisters, Patricia Shield and Marguerite Regenelli.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 until 2.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803) 278-1181.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
