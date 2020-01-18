|
|
Mrs. Maureen H. Maurer
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Maureen Hazel Maurer, 85, who entered into rest January 15, 2020, will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2:30 at Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Paul W. Noe officiating.
Mrs. Maurer was a member of her high school marching band, enjoyed playing golf, bowling and waterskiing in her younger years. She was an avid reader and award-winning illustrator and painter. Mrs. Maurer was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marguerite Sheppard and a brother, James Sheppard.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Franklin D. Maurer; a daughter, Deborah McGugan; two sons, Daniel Franklin (Tammi) Maurer and Howard Allen Maurer; one grandson, Mark Saler; two sisters, Patricia Shield and Marguerite Regenelli.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 1 until 2.
