Maureen Thomas Jones died on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Morris Jones, Jr.



Mrs. Jones was a native of Winter Park, Florida and had made her home in Augusta for the past 74 years.



She was a graduate of the University of Georgia where she received a B.A. degree in English. While in college she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and also was chosen as Sweetheart of Sigma Nu Fraternity. The fraternity featured her in the Pandora yearbook of 1943.



Mrs. Jones was a member of Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, The Junior League of Augusta, The Augusta Country Club and The Augusta Symphony, where she served as president in 1976 and 1977. Her interests were in all phases of music and gardening. She was known as "The Lace Lady," laving taught the timeless art of antique lace pillow making to interested Augustans and students at Augusta State University. Her friends have been given those pillows and they have been made for clients in several states.



In 1958, Mrs. Jones was Richmond County Mother's March Chairman and worked closely with this organization until the Salk vaccine was given to all children.



She is survived by one son, William Morris Jones III and his wife Karen Sue and was predeceased by her son, Richard Lee.



The family would like to thank David Day and his staff for all their love and care.



A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. G. Daniel McCall and Rev. Nadine Ellsworth-Moran officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to : 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Augusta Rescue Mission: P.O. Box 968 Augusta, GA 30903.



The family will receive friends following the service.



Read More Listen to Obituary