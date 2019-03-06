Mrs. Maureen Mayse Mannelly died Thursday, Feb 28, 2019, in Hospice care, one month short of her 100th birthday, at Brandon Wilde Life Care Community, in Evans, GA.



The family will receive friends from 10:30-11am in the narthex (vestibule) of St. Mary's on the Hill, Friday, March 8, 2019. The funeral Mass will follow at 11am. at the church.



Mrs. Mannelly was born in Santa Rosa, MO. She lived in Augusta since 1946 with her husband, the late Joseph B. Mannelly, and her two children. She was a member of the Party of the Month Club, Magnolia Garden Club and the Augusta Bridge Center.



The family said, "We have faith and have been blessed to have 'Granny Sugar' show us by her example how to be loving and the importance of nurturing family and friends."



She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Joseph B. Mannelly and a daughter-in-law, Henrietta Patricia (Patty) Wilson Mannelly.



Survivors include her daughter, Paige Mannelly Eagan, of Incline Village, NV; her son, Joseph B. (Jay) Mannelly Jr. of Atlanta; son-in-law Sherman G. Eagan and daughter-in-law Elvira McMillan Mannelly; and four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta, GA 30901



