Mr. Maurice Charthern
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Maurice Charthern, son of the late Deacon William Charthern and Mrs. Ruth Charthern, entered into rest, Thursday, February 27, 2020 .
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Thankful Baptist Church, 402 Walker Street. Interment will follow in South View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
