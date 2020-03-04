Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Charthern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Charthern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Charthern Obituary
Mr. Maurice Charthern
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Maurice Charthern, son of the late Deacon William Charthern and Mrs. Ruth Charthern, entered into rest, Thursday, February 27, 2020 .
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Thankful Baptist Church, 402 Walker Street. Interment will follow in South View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -