Mr. Maurice R. Pearl
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Maurice R. Pearl, 83, a resident of Hephzibah, GA for 45 years, passed peacefully surrounded by family on May 2, 2020. Mr. Pearl was born in Dexter, ME and worked at Moosehead Manufacturing. After moving south to Augusta he worked at Pearl Roof Decking and later worked as a foreman at Red Apple Acres in Burke County. He enjoyed working with his hands and had a great sense of humor that will be missed. He loved his family.
He is survived by his sister Phyllis Nelson, Corinna, ME, son Randy (Pam) Pearl, Hephzibah, GA, daughter Linda (Vic) Rice, Jackson, SC and son Linwood (Alma) Pearl, Modoc, SC. He has 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
No services have been scheduled. In lieu of flowers please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday May 4, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 4, 2020