Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Pearl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice R. Pearl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice R. Pearl Obituary
Mr. Maurice R. Pearl
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Maurice R. Pearl, 83, a resident of Hephzibah, GA for 45 years, passed peacefully surrounded by family on May 2, 2020. Mr. Pearl was born in Dexter, ME and worked at Moosehead Manufacturing. After moving south to Augusta he worked at Pearl Roof Decking and later worked as a foreman at Red Apple Acres in Burke County. He enjoyed working with his hands and had a great sense of humor that will be missed. He loved his family.
He is survived by his sister Phyllis Nelson, Corinna, ME, son Randy (Pam) Pearl, Hephzibah, GA, daughter Linda (Vic) Rice, Jackson, SC and son Linwood (Alma) Pearl, Modoc, SC. He has 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
No services have been scheduled. In lieu of flowers please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Monday May 4, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -