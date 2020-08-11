Maurice Stephens
Warrenville, SC—-Mr. Maurice Denis Stephens entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, GA. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service.
Family, friends and his NA family may call the residence of his wife Mrs. Marilyn Stephens, 188 Royal Pine Drive, Warrenville, SC 29851 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc., & Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808. www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Due to the COVID-19, when visiting the family house or funeral home you must wear a Mask, and adhere to the social distance rules and regulation.
