Max O. Whitaker
North Augusta, SC—Max Oren Whitaker of North Augusta, South Carolina died on 20-July-2020. Max was born on the 21st of August 1923 in the town of Biltmore, North Carolina. Max was the son of Charles Edwin Whitaker and Martha May Robinson Whitaker. Max had two brothers and a sister, Edwin Woodrow Whitaker, Charles Samuel Whitaker, and Betty Whitaker Shackelton; all deceased.
A private memorial service will be held with military honors accorded by the Jesse C. Lynch Memorial American Legion Post 71.
Max O. Whitaker married Alice Constance Hersey on March 15, 1952. They met at North Georgia College after WW II, where Captain Max O. Whitaker served as an Air Commando in the U. S. Army Air Forces and the U.S. Air Force. Max flew a P51 Mustang in 64 combat missions through the Pacific theater. He also served in the Korean conflict and was a flight instructor before his discharge from the Air Force Reserves in 1969. Max and Alice met through their love of science when Alice was President of the NGC Physics Club.
Max and Alice had four children, David Robinson Whitaker (Olga), Alan Hersey Whitaker, Kirkland Boyd Whitaker (Steven), and Anne Whitaker Baker. Alice passed away in 2008. Max is also survived by five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Max Whitaker was a Health Physicist at the Savannah River Site for forty years. He retired in 1993 so he could work on his golf game. He was also a tournament volunteer at the Masters Tournament where he served as a member of the Scoring Committee for forty years. Max was an active member of The American Legion Post 71 in North Augusta, South Carolina. For many years Max attended WW II Air Commando reunions. At one such event a story was heard about Max flying under the Royal Gorge Bridge. Max sheepishly lowered his head and said "I was only twenty years old at the time."
Max Oren Whitaker, our dad, was a quiet, sweet, and introspective family leader. His use of the "Big Black Belt" was legendary and effective. Just the snapping and shaking of that belt kept us on our toes. Max would have been 97 years old in August. The shenanigans that we performed make it astounding that he made it past 37. Max loved his family immensely. We are honored and humbled to have been his kids.
Donations in Max's name will be well received by The American Legion Post 71, P. O. Box 6036, North Augusta, SC 29861.
