Maxie Bailey "Max" Peeler, 95, wife of the late Manley Peeler of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday June 9, 2019 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
Mrs. Peeler was born in Edgefield County, SC and was the daughter of the late Jesse Lee and Georgia Mathis Bailey. She was a retired salesclerk with Belks and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Kathy P. Benfield (Bob); one daughter-in- law, Jean Covar (Chris); four grandchildren; three great granddaughters. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth M. Peeler.
In lieu of flowers and food memorials may be made to Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 17, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Eastview Cemetery Fund, PO Box 389, Edgefield, SC 29824.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019