Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxie Peeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxie Bailey "Max" Peeler


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maxie Bailey "Max" Peeler Obituary
Maxie Bailey "Max" Peeler, 95, wife of the late Manley Peeler of Edgefield, SC entered into rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Sunday June 9, 2019 at Eastview Cemetery in Edgefield, SC. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.

Mrs. Peeler was born in Edgefield County, SC and was the daughter of the late Jesse Lee and Georgia Mathis Bailey. She was a retired salesclerk with Belks and a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church.

Survivors include one daughter, Kathy P. Benfield (Bob); one daughter-in- law, Jean Covar (Chris); four grandchildren; three great granddaughters. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth M. Peeler.

In lieu of flowers and food memorials may be made to Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 17, Edgefield, SC 29824 or Eastview Cemetery Fund, PO Box 389, Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now