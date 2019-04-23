|
|
Maxine Simpkins Harley, of Casalina Drive, entered into rest April 18, 2019 at University Hospital. A CLOSED CASKET service will be held at noon Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Maxine , a native of New York was educated in the New York Public School System. She was a self employed Certified Nursing Assistant and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include, two sons, Shyvron (Kadena) Simpkins and Century Harley, III (Janelle Roberts); two sisters, Margie (Peter) Hillary and Eleanor (Alfred) Cook; two brothers, Leon Simpkins and Timothy (Geneva) Simpkins; six grandchildren, Jalen B., Darius J. and Kaleb T. Simpkins, Rickey, Christian and Joel Roberts; a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019