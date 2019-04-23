Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Harley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Simpkins Harley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maxine Simpkins Harley Obituary
Maxine Simpkins Harley, of Casalina Drive, entered into rest April 18, 2019 at University Hospital. A CLOSED CASKET service will be held at noon Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Old Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Limuer Myers officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Maxine , a native of New York was educated in the New York Public School System. She was a self employed Certified Nursing Assistant and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include, two sons, Shyvron (Kadena) Simpkins and Century Harley, III (Janelle Roberts); two sisters, Margie (Peter) Hillary and Eleanor (Alfred) Cook; two brothers, Leon Simpkins and Timothy (Geneva) Simpkins; six grandchildren, Jalen B., Darius J. and Kaleb T. Simpkins, Rickey, Christian and Joel Roberts; a host of other relatives and friends.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now