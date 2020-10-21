Maxine Smith Sims
Evans, GA— Mrs. Maxine Smith Sims, 88, of Augusta GA went home to be with her Lord on October 20, 2020. She had been a resident of Brandon Wilde Retirement Community in Evans, GA for the past 14 years.
Mrs. Sims was born on August 27, 1932, in Atlanta, GA to Joseph Daniel and Maude Howell Smith, the 7th of 8 children. In 1935 the family moved to Augusta, GA, where Maxine attended Joseph Lamar Elementary School and Tubman High School. She also attended Mercer University in Macon, GA. She was a long time member of Curtis Baptist Church, where she was a choir member and pianist. She was a founding member of National Hills Baptist Church, where she was still a member at her death.
In 1952 Maxine married Paul Lofton Sims, Jr., and together they had four children. She lived in Fernandina Beach, FL with her husband and family for 30 years. While there, she attended First Baptist Church, where she was in WMU, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, and worked with the Senior Citizens Ministry. She also volunteered with the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts.
Maxine and Paul retired and returned to their beloved Augusta in 1990. They reconnected with all their friends at National Hills Baptist Church, where she was a member of The Gleaners Sunday School Class.
Maxine was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 67 years, Paul Sims, her parents, Joseph Daniel and Maude Howell Smith, her brothers, William H. and J. Dan Smith, her sisters, Mildred S. Bell, Clyde S. Walthour, Clara S. Brown, Barbara S. Bond, and Beverly S. Troutman, and her son-in-law, Fred Fender (Donna's husband).
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie S. Barrios (Roger) of Marietta, GA; her daughter, Donna S. Fender of Fernandina Beach, FL; her son, Duane P. Sims of Grovetown, GA; her son, Daryl W. Sims (Kathryn) of Buford, GA; five grandchildren, Brian Barrios, Lindsay Barrios, Mitchell Fender, Kristen Fender, and Caleb Sims; and four great grandchildren, Cameron Barrios, Ethan Barrios, Grayson Barrios, and Rhett Fender.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Platts Funeral Home, 337 N. Belair Rd., Evans, GA 30809, 706-860-6166. Funeral service will be immediately following visitation at 2:00 PM in the chapel at Platts Funeral Home, followed by burial at Westover Memorial Park.
Due to Covid 19, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.
