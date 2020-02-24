|
Dr. Maynard Loyd Reid, Jr. "M.L."
Swainsboro, GA—Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Dr. Maynard Loyd Reid, Jr. "M.L.", at Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro, GA.
Funeral Services will be held on, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00AM, at the Swainsboro First United Methodist Church of Swainsboro, with Rev. David Unkles officiating.
Interment will follow in the Coleman-Twin City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church on February 25, 2020, Tuesday morning, at 10:00 AM.
Pallbearers are Butch Frye, Sidney Lanier, Cliff Smith, Dr. Danny Moye, Bill Carmichael, Jim Dekle.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bill Rogers, Richard Rogers, Gene Ragsdale, Rodney Beckworth, Tom Hall, and Eddie Lewis.
Dr. Maynard Lloyd "M.L." Reid, Jr. died peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro, Georgia. Dr. Reid was born in Vidalia, GA on August 5, 1933 to Maynard Lloyd and Willie Rema Reid. Dr. Reid dedicated his life to education and service of others. After graduating from Vidalia High School, he earned his Bachelor of Education and Master's of Education from Georgia Southern. He later received his Educational Doctorate from Auburn University. Dr. Reid served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later joined the faculty of the Education Department at LaGrange College, where he retired in 1995 as Chair after over 20 years of service. He trained and mentored countless teachers over the years. Dr. Reid was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church. He was also a talented craftsman and gardener. Dr. Reid enjoyed spending time each day with dear friends drinking coffee in the early mornings and afternoons, where he said they solved all the world's problems. Dr. Reid was devoted to his wife of 59 years, the late Shirley Rountree Reid. Theirs was a true partnership, and they shared an unwavering commitment to faith, learning, and most of all, each other. In addition to his wife, M.L. is predeceased by his parents and three siblings, Francis Wilkes, Betty Colson, and Charles "Chunk" Reid.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Vijitha Prasad, Marie Ward, and Elaine Cummings for their loving care and devotion to ML.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 319 Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401
Condolences may be submitted on line at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.
Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Dr. M.L. Reid, Jr. of Swainsboro, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020