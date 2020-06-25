McArthur "Mac" Gilchrist
Hephzibah, GA—McArthur "Mac" Gilchrist
1957 - 2020
Hephzibah, GA-McArthur (Mac) Gilchrist, 62, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2020 at University Hospital. Mac was the loving husband of Cheryl Gilchrist. Born and raised in Burke County, Georgia, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Gilchrist, Sr. and Ruby Gilchrist. Mac was fun-loving and never met a stranger. His pastimes included fishing, gardening and watching college football. He was a United States Army veteran and worked over 20 years at Plant Vogtle during its construction and operation.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Gordon Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Walter Cannon, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Per the family's request, please adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of masks. Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. at the Phinazee & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
Family members in addition to his wife of 37 years include his mother, Ruby Gilchrist, six brothers: Robert (Barbara) Gilchrist, Jr., John (Cheryl) Gilchrist, Roger (Sharon) Gilchrist, Alvin (Mae) Gilchrist, Nathaniel (Brenda) Gilchrist and Jeffery Gilchrist; one sister, Roberta (Bob) Rogers; one aunt, Johnnie Mae McClary; his mother-in-law, Marva Jones; five brothers-in-law: Henry (Sabrina) Jones, David (Mika) Jones, Greg (Shani) Jones, Tracy (Angel) Jones and George Richardson; two sisters-in-law: Mary Jones and Patricia (Derrick) Fletcher, six godchildren: Nancy Booker, Latisha Booker, Nzyriah Booker, Nautravius Yarbray, Arianna Dozier and Aniya Dozier; and a multitude of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Chief Mercer and Firefighter Buchwitz of the Hephzibah Fire Department; Paramedics Marsh and Trong of Gold Cross; and the 5-West University Hospital ICU staff for their care.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.