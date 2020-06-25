McArthur Gilchrist 1957 - "Mac" 2020
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share McArthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McArthur "Mac" Gilchrist 1957 - 2020
Hephzibah, GA—McArthur (Mac) Gilchrist, 62, entered into eternal rest on June 22, 2020 at University Hospital. Mac was the loving husband of Cheryl Gilchrist. Born and raised in Burke County, Georgia, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Gilchrist, Sr. and Ruby Gilchrist. Mac was fun-loving and never met a stranger. His pastimes included fishing, gardening and watching college football. He was a United States Army veteran and worked over 20 years at Plant Vogtle during its construction and operation.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Gordon Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Bishop Walter Cannon, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Per the family's request, please adhere to CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of masks. Public visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. at the Phinazee & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
Family members in addition to his wife of 37 years include his mother, Ruby Gilchrist, six brothers: Robert (Barbara) Gilchrist, Jr., John (Cheryl) Gilchrist, Roger (Sharon) Gilchrist, Alvin (Mae) Gilchrist, Nathaniel (Brenda) Gilchrist and Jeffery Gilchrist; one sister, Roberta (Bob) Rogers; one aunt, Johnnie Mae McClary; his mother-in-law, Marva Jones; five brothers-in-law: Henry (Sabrina) Jones, David (Mika) Jones, Greg (Shani) Jones, Tracy (Angel) Jones and George Richardson; two sisters-in-law: Mary Jones and Patricia (Derrick) Fletcher, six godchildren: Nancy Booker, Latisha Booker, Nzyriah Booker, Nautravius Yarbray, Arianna Dozier and Aniya Dozier; and a multitude of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Chief Mercer and Firefighter Buchwitz of the Hephzibah Fire Department; Paramedics Marsh and Trong of Gold Cross; and the 5-West University Hospital ICU staff for their care.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gordon Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phinazee & Son Funeral Home - Waynesboro
404 W. 8TH STREET
Waynesboro, GA 30830-1251
(706) 554-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved