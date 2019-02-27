|
|
On Saturday evening, February 23, 2019, McDonald Williams joined the heavenly hosts of servants and psalmists to be with the Lord. Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at noon at the Macedonia Church of Augusta with Bishop Gregory Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Garden. Deacon McDonald faithfully served at Macedonia Baptist for decades on the Deacon Board until God called him to preach the gospel at age 70. Survivors are his loving wife of sixty three years, Thelma Bush Williams; two beloved children, Donald J. Williams, (Major, USAF-Retired), Howard County, MD, and Patricia A. Johnson, Augusta; sister, Dorothy Martin, Batesville-Leesville, SC. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 - 8 PM.
Williams Funeral Home, MLK Jr Blvd., Augusta, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019