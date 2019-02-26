|
Meagan Elizabeth Margery Ryan, 28, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, February 22, 2019, with her family at her side. She graduated from Mercer University in 2012 with a degree in Biology and Chemistry. She was pursuing her Master's degree in Epidemiology at Georgia Southern University.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy Bradham Tavizon, Elizabeth "Libbi" Hinton, Herbert Bradham, and James Wilbur Ryan; her aunts, Kate Byce and Sandra Marshall; her uncles, Bill Byce and Kevin Ryan.
She leaves behind her parents, Tonya Raborn and Tim Ryan (Alisa); her grandparents, Joseph Hinton and Bernice Ryan; her siblings, David Ryan, Paul Ryan (Hope), Alan Ryan (Caasi), Dottie White (Ben), Ethan Raborn, Evan Raborn, Heather Siela, and Rebecca Dixon; a multitude of nieces and nephews; her lifelong best friend, Virginia Whiddon; her great uncle, Charles Marshall; and several cousins and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at Rosemont Baptist Church on Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lydia Project of Augusta or the Rosemont Baptist Church Benevolence Fund.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019