Meguel Darmarcus Freeman
Meguel Darmarcus Freeman
Augusta, Ga.—Meguel Darmarcus Freeman entered into rest on Monday, November 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 05, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 2:00 pm. Survivors are; his wife, Robyn Freeman; sons, Dante Freeman, Mekhaz Freeman, Meguel Whaley, Darrius Whaley; daughters, Shacara Freeman, Briana Whaley; five grandchildren; mother, Bertha Freeman; sister, Amy Freeman; brother, Daryl Freeman and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 04, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Please adhere to CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Sincere condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Joyce ,Gary and Trinity Sowell
Coworker
November 29, 2020
God be with you in your time of grief.
Fredene Cooper
Family
November 28, 2020
Meguel whom I met two years ago was kind, genuine and friendly. A great man who is gone too soon. Sending a Prayer to his Family and Kids.
Dorinda Holton
Friend
November 28, 2020
I will miss jokes, your hugs, your smiles, and the way you always showed love.
Demavelyn Dodson
Sister
