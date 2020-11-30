Meguel Darmarcus Freeman
Augusta, Ga.—Meguel Darmarcus Freeman entered into rest on Monday, November 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 05, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 2:00 pm. Survivors are; his wife, Robyn Freeman; sons, Dante Freeman, Mekhaz Freeman, Meguel Whaley, Darrius Whaley; daughters, Shacara Freeman, Briana Whaley; five grandchildren; mother, Bertha Freeman; sister, Amy Freeman; brother, Daryl Freeman and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 04, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Please adhere to CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits