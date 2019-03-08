Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Sammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Lindsey Sammons

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melanie Lindsey Sammons Obituary
Melanie Lindsey Sammons, 76, entered rest at Heritage Inn, Statesboro, GA on March 5, 2019.

Melanie was born in Washington, GA, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Lindsey. She served as a devoted R. N. for many years after obtaining her degree from Georgia Baptist Hospital.

She was predeceased by her son Jason Ellis Smith. Survivors include her daughter Laura Smith Hendricks (Charles Hendricks) three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at 3:00 Sunday March 10th at Fishing Creek Baptist Church followed by the Memorial Service at 4:00.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.