Melanie Lindsey Sammons, 76, entered rest at Heritage Inn, Statesboro, GA on March 5, 2019.
Melanie was born in Washington, GA, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Lindsey. She served as a devoted R. N. for many years after obtaining her degree from Georgia Baptist Hospital.
She was predeceased by her son Jason Ellis Smith. Survivors include her daughter Laura Smith Hendricks (Charles Hendricks) three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 3:00 Sunday March 10th at Fishing Creek Baptist Church followed by the Memorial Service at 4:00.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019