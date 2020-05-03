|
Melanie Yvonne Barber
North Augusta, SC—Melanie Barber, 56, of North Augusta, SC., entered into rest on April 28, 2020. Wife of John Paul Barber, Jr. They shared 40 years together.
Born in Monroe, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Phyllis Bickerstaff.
She was the oldest of seven siblings.
Additional survivors include. Daughter, Scarlett Victoria Barber; son, John Paul Barber, III (Vianna); sisters, Catherine Hogan, Angela Heller (Leonard); brothers, James Hogan (Christy); James Salter, Jr. (Mechell); " She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Mildred Nicholas; sister Mildred Bickerstaff and her infant brother, Harry Hogan, Jr."
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Military Veterans Against Child Abuse.
