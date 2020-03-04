Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Franklin Covenant Baptist Church
4800 Franklin Covenant Church Road
Melba E. Johnson

Melba E. Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Melba E. Johnson
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Melba E. Johnson, wife of the late Charlie Johnson, was called from labor to reward Monday, March 2, 2020.
Her memories will forever be cherished by her devoted daughter, Sharon D. Johnson and a host of other relatives and caring friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Franklin Covenant Baptist Church, 4800 Franklin Covenant Church Road, with Reverend Giselle Strowbridge, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 6th at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
