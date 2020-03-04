|
Mrs. Melba E. Johnson
Augusta, GA.—Mrs. Melba E. Johnson, wife of the late Charlie Johnson, was called from labor to reward Monday, March 2, 2020.
Her memories will forever be cherished by her devoted daughter, Sharon D. Johnson and a host of other relatives and caring friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Franklin Covenant Baptist Church, 4800 Franklin Covenant Church Road, with Reverend Giselle Strowbridge, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, March 6th at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020