Melba L. Cheape
North Augusta, South Carolina—Melba L Cheape, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. She was born on June 12,1930 and grew up in Decatur, Alabama where she graduated from Riverside High School in 1948. She was a loving wife and mother as well as an excellent executive secretary. After her children were grown she worked in both banking and private industry. Her husband, children and coworkers counted on her for unyielding support and grammatical expertise.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dudley W Cheape, Jr; parents, Leon and Flora Long; sister, Elouise Boyle; and brother, Wayne Long.
She is survived by her son, Dr. John Cheape(Dana), Augusta, GA; daughter, Julia C. Wood(Mark), Auburn, AL; grandchildren: Emily Traylor(Tommy) Auburn, AL; Elizabeth Covington(Michael) Auburn, AL; Christopher Cheape, Brooklyn, NY; Cameron Cheape, Gainesville, GA and Ryan Cheape, Augusta, GA; and great granddaughter, Sadie Grace Covington.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020