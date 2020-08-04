1/
Melba L. Cheape
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba L. Cheape
North Augusta, South Carolina—Melba L Cheape, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. She was born on June 12,1930 and grew up in Decatur, Alabama where she graduated from Riverside High School in 1948. She was a loving wife and mother as well as an excellent executive secretary. After her children were grown she worked in both banking and private industry. Her husband, children and coworkers counted on her for unyielding support and grammatical expertise.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Dudley W Cheape, Jr; parents, Leon and Flora Long; sister, Elouise Boyle; and brother, Wayne Long.
She is survived by her son, Dr. John Cheape(Dana), Augusta, GA; daughter, Julia C. Wood(Mark), Auburn, AL; grandchildren: Emily Traylor(Tommy) Auburn, AL; Elizabeth Covington(Michael) Auburn, AL; Christopher Cheape, Brooklyn, NY; Cameron Cheape, Gainesville, GA and Ryan Cheape, Augusta, GA; and great granddaughter, Sadie Grace Covington.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved