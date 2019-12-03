The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Melba Sue Bagley Bevill


1936 - 2019
Melba Sue Bagley Bevill Obituary
Melba Sue Bagley Bevill
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Melba Sue Bagley Bevill, 83, of Aiken SC, passed away at Pepper Hill Nursing Center on Sunday December 1, 2019. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday December 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Thomas L. King Chapel with Steve Connor officiating. Interment will be beside her husband at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Sue was born in Gordon County GA, on August 7, 1936 to Ray and Lois Dodd Bagley. She was married to Felton Lee Bevill until his death in 2003. She is survived by her one nephew, Ronnie Hobbs of Augusta GA. She had also requested survivors be identified as her brothers and sisters of North Augusta Seventh-day Adventist Church where was currently a member, and Augusta First Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she was formally a member. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to North Augusta Seventh-day Adventist Church 806 Tyler Ave. North Augusta SC 29841. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 www.kingfh.com 706-863-6747
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/04/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019
