Melvin Henderson Young
Jackson , SC—Mr. Melvin Henderson Young, 68, of Jackson, SC, entered into rest suddenly, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, just nine days shy of his 69th birthday and ten days shy of his and Linda's, 50th wedding anniversary.
A lifelong area resident, he as a son of the late Melvin and Annie Overstreet Young. He retired from SRS after twenty-eight years of service. Henderson was an avid supporter and endowment member of the NRA and was also a member of AMAC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming and being on his tractor.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include sons and their spouses, Tim and Leslee Young, Pensacola, FL and Matthew and Stephanie Young, Nashville, TN; siblings and their spouses, Betty McLean, Pensacola, FL, Mae and Steve Cleere, New Ellenton, SC, Irene and Glen Bailey, Jackson, SC, Roy Young, Jackson, SC and Danny Young, Jackson, SC and grandsons, Henderson "Henry", Tadhg and George Young.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019, beginning at 11 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at noon in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
The family has asked that memorials be made to . (www.donate.lls.org)
