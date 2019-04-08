|
Mr. Melvin Todd, 76, of Bastonville Rd., Gibson, GA entered into rest April 6, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Todd grew up in Richmond County, GA but lived in Gibson most of his life. He was the son of the late Felton Todd and the late Sybil Clark Todd. Mr. Todd was retired from Proctor and Gamble as a production operator with 31 years of service. He also served 8.5 years with the Glascock County Board of Commissioners. Mr. Todd was a faithful and devoted member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church and was recently elected Deacon Emeritus. He enjoyed gardening and cattle farming and had a great passion for bicycles and motorcycles.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 58 years, Lollie Dell Kitchens Todd; daughters, Teresa Allen (Andy) of Thomson, GA, Melissa Rogers (Paul) of Gibson, GA ; brother, Wayne Todd (Nancy) of Augusta, GA; sisters, Judy Moreland of Evans, GA, Colleen Pinkston (David) of Owensboro, KY, Yvonne "Bonnie" Todd of N. Augusta, SC; grandchildren, Ryan Rogers (Brandi), Heather Youngs (Bryan), Blake Allen (Maggie), Josh Rogers (Leslie) and great grandchildren, Isaac Youngs, Julia Rogers, James Rogers, Caroline and Carter Thurman.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Reedy Creek Baptist Church with Rev. John Jenkins and Wayne Todd officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Melvin Todd.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019