Melvin "Duke" Williamson Jr.
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Melvin "Duke" Williamson, Jr., 87, entered into rest on Monday, November 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Williamson was born in Necombe, Kentucky and raised in Switzer, WV. He honorable served in the United States Army and United States Marines. While serving in the military, he served in the Korean conflict and also the Vietnam Era with honor. Mr. Williamson was a deacon of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing gardening and shopping.
Mr. Willliamson is preceded in death by his loving wife, Alburia Williamson; and grandson, Tommy Williamson. Survivors include his children, Sally Jones, Tracy Jackson (Mark) and Mike Williamson; grandchildren, Heather Merritt (Andy), Kyle Jackson (Jennifer) and Tyler Jackson; nephew, Phillip Perry; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 6-8pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 11am on Friday, November 13, 2020.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/11/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
7067930123
