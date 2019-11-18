Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 798-8886
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Poteet Funeral Home - South Chapel
3465 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvis Parrott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvis V. Parrott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvis V. Parrott Obituary
Melvis V. Parrott
Augusta, Georgia—Melvis Vivian Parrott 82, is a native of Augusta, Ga since Oct 23, 1937. She entered into rest on Nov 16, 2019. She was a decorated member of the Richmond County School System. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and neighbor. She was preceded in death by her spouse Jack Guy Parrott and friend JB Odum . She is survived by her son Steven. O. Martin, (Annette Martin), Grand daughter Vivian Marable, (Johnathan), Great Grandchildren JJ and Kaitlin , 1st cousin Jackie and Judy Smith, and Faye and Albert Duvall. She was loved by all who met her. Service will be held on Nov 20.2019 at 11:00am with a viewing at 10:00am at Poteet Funeral Home at 3465 Peach Orchard Rd. Augusta, GA. 30906.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -