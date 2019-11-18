|
|
Melvis V. Parrott
Augusta, Georgia—Melvis Vivian Parrott 82, is a native of Augusta, Ga since Oct 23, 1937. She entered into rest on Nov 16, 2019. She was a decorated member of the Richmond County School System. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and neighbor. She was preceded in death by her spouse Jack Guy Parrott and friend JB Odum . She is survived by her son Steven. O. Martin, (Annette Martin), Grand daughter Vivian Marable, (Johnathan), Great Grandchildren JJ and Kaitlin , 1st cousin Jackie and Judy Smith, and Faye and Albert Duvall. She was loved by all who met her. Service will be held on Nov 20.2019 at 11:00am with a viewing at 10:00am at Poteet Funeral Home at 3465 Peach Orchard Rd. Augusta, GA. 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019