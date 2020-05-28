Home

1922 - 2020
Daytona Beach Shores, FL—Mena Vignati Minor, 97, wife of the late George E. Minor, entered into rest on May 24, 2020.
Her graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Sunset Hill Cemetery with Rev. Roy Kiser officiating.
Mena was a native of Augusta, Georgia and owned several businesses during her career, to include Mena's dress shop and Augusta Heating and Air Conditioning. Following her retirement, she moved with George to Daytona Beach Shores Florida where they enjoyed the sunshine and warm weather.
Mena is preceded in death by her son Vincent, from her first marriage to Gordon Uhl.
Survivors include nephews, Joseph E. Vignati, Jr., and Chuck L. Vignati; nieces, Kathy V. Heistand, Vicky V. Chason, and Bobbie Ashmore.
The service may be viewed via Livestream using the following link: https://livestream.com/accounts/25510041/events/9151615
Please sign the online guestbook at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ().
