Mercer Trapp
Evans, GA—Mercer McKee Trapp, 82, resident of BrandonWilde, Evans GA, died peacefully on August 31, 2020, after a brief illness due to dementia.
Mercer was born October 13, 1937 in Memphis TN, the younger of two children to James Henry McKee and Kathleen Sutton McKee. She grew up in Gulfport, MS, and lived in numerous cities throughout her youth: Evanston, IL, Dallas, TX and eventually Jackson, MS, where she graduated from Central High School in 1955. She attended Randolph Macon for two years and then transferred to Vanderbilt University, where she met Doug Trapp in the fall of 1957. At Vanderbilt, Mercer was president of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She graduated cum laude with a BA in English in 1959 and married Doug Trapp June 12, 1959 in Jackson MS. She and Doug lived on Staten Island NY from 1966-68 where he served two years with US Naval rank at the US Public Health Service Hospital. An active Nashvillian, Mercer was a member of The Junior League, The Garden Club, The Pi Beta Phi Alumnae, Medical Auxiliary, Friends of Cheekwood and West End United Methodist Church, where she started the Drama Ministries Program. She held many jobs - secretary for the Vanderbilt Student Christian Association, bank teller/customer service for First American Bank, clothing model for Castner Knott at Cross Keys Restaurant, secretary for the Country Music Association, sales associate at The French Shoppe, and most notably, stage and TV actress (from her guest appearance on the Nashville Network's "I-40 Paradise" to her dream of being wellreviewed by The Tennessean's theater critic Clara Hieronymus for her portrayal of 'Mrs Bellotti' in TN Rep's "Hot L Baltimore"). She and Doug were very active members of West End Church in Nashville from 1959-93 until moving to Augusta where they joined First Baptist Church. Mercer loved her family greatly.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Doug; brother and sister-in-law: Kinnaird Rowe McKee (Betty Ann); sister-in-law: Susan Trapp McCamy and brother-in-law: Robert W. Jenkins. She is survived by her son: Doug Trapp Jr (Billy Kimmel); daughter: Sutton Trapp Turner (Scott); grandchildren: Lauren, Nathan, Hayden and Erin Turner; brothers-in-law: "Rusty" Trapp (Gail), Don McCamy (Claire), sister-in-law: Peggy Trapp Jenkins; nieces and nephews: Willson Jenkins, Margaret and Darrin Rohr, Will and Julie Trapp, Sarah Trapp, John and Chrissy Trapp, Kate Salchert, Jen and Steve Pierce, Liz and Ryan Thrash, Jim and Debbie McKee and Anne McKee. The family wishes to thank Alexia Anderson who was Mercer's dear friend and caregiver for several years.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd, Augusta, GA 30907. A family graveside service and burial will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia, AL.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2020