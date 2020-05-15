|
Meredith Saxon
Grovetown, GA—Meredith Denise Saxon, 30, entered into the arms of her savior with a smile on her face, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the beloved wife of Matheney Saxon.
Meredith had a faith that was evident by the way she lived and loved the people around her. She was a native and lifelong resident of the Augusta area. As a member of Warren Baptist Church Grovetown, she had a heart for missions and would travel and support our missionaries in any way she could. She was truly a woman after the heart of God and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Matheney, Meredith is survived by her parents: Larry and Cheryl Maynard; sister: Dawn Page (P.J.); brother: Justin Maynard; father and mother-in-law: Matt and Pam Saxon; sister-in-law: Jessica Livingston; brother-in-law: Michael Saxon: nieces and nephews: Anderson Page, Evelyn Page, Mollyanna Page, Jordan Livingston, Jaxon Livingston, and Havvanna Saxon; and several aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Dr. David McKinley, Rev. Dave Dillard, and Rev. Joseph Humphreys officiating.
The family would like to extend a deep thank you for all of the doctors, nurses, and staff that cared for her through this time. And all of the support and letters we have received during this time. We are forever grateful for all of it.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Khayamandi Foundation in care of Warren Baptist Church: 3203 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907.
