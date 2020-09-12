Reverend Merritt Littlejohn
Augusta, GA—Rev. Merritt Littlejohn, born March 6, 1926 entered into eternity on Thursday, September 10, 2020 under the care of South Eastern Hospice at Agape Living Center, Augusta, Georgia. She was born in Burke County to the late Mr. Hurshel and Lucinda Lester with seven siblings and one daughter, son, grandson and husband preceding her in death.
Rev. Littlejohn was a retired pastor of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, South Atlantic Episcopal District, Georgia Conference, Augusta District. She served as a pastor in charge over thirty years since her ordination in 1979. Her ministry spanned the states of Georgia, South Carolina, and New Jersey. Community ministry included activities in the United African Methodist Ministry Alliance of the CSRA. After retirement, she worshiped at Mount Zion A.M.E. Zion Church in Augusta, Georgia until her health limited activities.
Professionally she served as a home healthcare provider of geriatric and pediatric clients for various private duty services. She had a servant's heart and volunteered at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Administration Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia for many years.
Our beloved Rev. Littlejohn leaves to celebrate her life three daughters; Rev. Rose Sharon Bryan, Mrs. Patricia Jenkins (Leroy), and Mrs. Eldora Craig, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family members, friends and colleagues.
The family would like to acknowledge with much appreciation the special care received by their mother at the Agape Living Center.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Burton Chapel Cemetery, Burke County, with Reverend Rose S. Bryan, officiating.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
