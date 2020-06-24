Mrs. Mervie Lee Coney Brown
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Mervie Lee Coney Brown, entered into rest June 22, 2020 at her residence.Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Alexander Pope, Jr., officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Brown was a member of First Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include six sons, Henry (Susanna) Crawford, Reginald (Renee) Brown, Jimmy (Tonya) Brown, Daniel (Kimberly) Brown, James (Brenda) Brown and Corey Frazier; four daughters, Joan (Frank) Mims, Sylvia (Melvin) Brooks, Angela Brown and Julia Brown; a sister, Burnease Coney; 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 4-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 25, 2020
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Mervie Lee Coney Brown, entered into rest June 22, 2020 at her residence.Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Alexander Pope, Jr., officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Brown was a member of First Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include six sons, Henry (Susanna) Crawford, Reginald (Renee) Brown, Jimmy (Tonya) Brown, Daniel (Kimberly) Brown, James (Brenda) Brown and Corey Frazier; four daughters, Joan (Frank) Mims, Sylvia (Melvin) Brooks, Angela Brown and Julia Brown; a sister, Burnease Coney; 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 4-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - June 25, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.