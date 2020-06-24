Mervie Lee Coney Brown
Mrs. Mervie Lee Coney Brown
Hephzibah, GA—Mrs. Mervie Lee Coney Brown, entered into rest June 22, 2020 at her residence.Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, June 26, 2020 at Walker Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Alexander Pope, Jr., officiating. Social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Brown was a member of First Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include six sons, Henry (Susanna) Crawford, Reginald (Renee) Brown, Jimmy (Tonya) Brown, Daniel (Kimberly) Brown, James (Brenda) Brown and Corey Frazier; four daughters, Joan (Frank) Mims, Sylvia (Melvin) Brooks, Angela Brown and Julia Brown; a sister, Burnease Coney; 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be from 4-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - June 25, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
