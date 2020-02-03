|
|
Meta Katharina Kurunsaari
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Meta Katharina Kurunsaari, 83, entered into rest on Monday, February 3, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gerald Kurunsaari; and her parents, Adam and Maria Veldenzer. Survivors include her daughters, Katharina Thompson (Andrew), Helen Bentz, Ramona Wach (Steve), and Lana Benton (Paul); grandchildren, Celeste Thompson, Clarissa Thompson, Doug Bentz (Celeste), Adam Bentz, Joseph Wach (Sara), Paul Wach (Ashley), Sarah Fuller (Nathanael), Amanda Benton, and Nicholas Benton; great-grandchildren, Demien Bentz, Ernest Lapointe, Jonah Wach, and Teresa Marie Fuller; brother and last survivor of nine siblings, Fritz Veldenzer; and her beloved dog, Roxie.
She is retired from Gracewood in Augusta after over 20 years. She had a love of gardening and watching birds. She deeply appreciated all her family did for her and dearly loved her great-grandchildren. She was a communicate of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2607 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA 30906. Private inurnment will immediately follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/05/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020