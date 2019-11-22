Home

DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service
220 East Sixth Street
Waynesboro, GA 30830
706-554-3531
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Michael A. "Sandman" Sanders

Michael A. "Sandman" Sanders Obituary
Michael A. "Sandman" Sanders
Waynesboro, GA—Michael A. "Sandman" Sanders, 54, entered into rest Thursday, November 21, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Sunday, November 24 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11:30 am Monday, November 25 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Fulcher Family Cemetery.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531) You may sign the guest book and view the full obituary at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019
