Michael Allen Sr.


2020 - 2020
Michael Allen Sr. Obituary
Michael Allen Sr.
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Michael Rodrigues Allen Sr. entered into rest on January 26, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Augusta Deliverance Evangelistic Church. Burial will be at Bellevue Memorial Garden. Survivors are his children, Mikiyah Allen, Michael Allen Jr., McKenzie Allen; mother, Jane Bland; father, Herman Allen; sisters, Lameisha P. Thompkins, Necole Bland Eweka; grandfather, Allen L. Bland; aunts, Kimberly Allen, Lenora Funches; uncle, Daniel (Sandra) Bland; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020
