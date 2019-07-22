Home

Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Silver Run Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Silver Run Baptist Church
Michael Allen "Mike" Fuller

Michael Allen "Mike" Fuller Obituary
Michael Allen "Mike" Fuller
Dearing, GA—Michael Allen "Mike" Fuller, 50, husband of Sheryl Fuller, entered into rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday July 23, 2019, at Silver Run Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Pitman and Dr. Roland Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Fuller; father, Alvin Fuller of Barnardsville, NC; mother, Bonnie Schmarkey of Leicester, NC; one son, Kyle Fuller, Claremont, NC; two daughters, Kayla Fuller and Chelsey Fuller, both of Dearing; two brothers, Eric Fuller of Black Mountain, NC and Dustin Fuller of Barnardsville, NC; two sisters, Cynthia Fuller of Leicester, NC and Michelle Letterman of Leicester, NC; and two grandchildren, Levi Fuller and Alexis Ellis, both of Dearing.
Pallbearers will be Bo Lewis, Adam Long, Jacob Long, Tim Fuller, Jeff Kitchens and Jeremy Pearson.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10 AM until time of service at the church.
Please visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/22/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 22, 2019
