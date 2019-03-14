|
Mr. Michael Anthony Bayazes, age 62, entered into rest Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Michael was born in Augusta to Cynthia Davis Bayazes and the late Stephen Bayazes.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Reverend Mark Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In addition to Michael's mother, he is also survived by two sons, Michael Anthony Bayazes, Jr. and Nicholas Andrew Bayazes, both of Augusta; one brother, Stephen Bayazes, Jr, (Barbara) of Belvedere, SC; one sister, Cynthia Bayazes Folger (Ralph) of Evans, GA; and three nephews.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Folger, Russell Folger, Ralph Folger, and Charles Shealy, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite: 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
