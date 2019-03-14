The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Bayazes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Anthony Bayazes


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Anthony Bayazes Obituary
Mr. Michael Anthony Bayazes, age 62, entered into rest Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Michael was born in Augusta to Cynthia Davis Bayazes and the late Stephen Bayazes.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Bellevue Memorial Chapel with Reverend Mark Maddox officiating. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.

In addition to Michael's mother, he is also survived by two sons, Michael Anthony Bayazes, Jr. and Nicholas Andrew Bayazes, both of Augusta; one brother, Stephen Bayazes, Jr, (Barbara) of Belvedere, SC; one sister, Cynthia Bayazes Folger (Ralph) of Evans, GA; and three nephews.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Folger, Russell Folger, Ralph Folger, and Charles Shealy, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite: 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Road, Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now