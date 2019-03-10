|
|
Mr. Michael Anthony Sims, age 33, entered into rest Thursday, March 7, 2019. Michael, son of Stephania Hinnant Griffin. (wife of Dr. Chris W. Griffin, was born in Augusta. Michael was employed as a Corrections Officer at (ASMP) Augusta State Medical Prison.
Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Roy Norman officiating.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Canada "Papa".
In addition to his parents, family members include 2 sisters, Ansley Michelle Kruse (Will) of Washington, DC and Sara Aralyn Griffin of Kannapolis, NC and also grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends, Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:30 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019