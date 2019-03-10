The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Anthony Sims


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Anthony Sims Obituary
Mr. Michael Anthony Sims, age 33, entered into rest Thursday, March 7, 2019. Michael, son of Stephania Hinnant Griffin. (wife of Dr. Chris W. Griffin, was born in Augusta. Michael was employed as a Corrections Officer at (ASMP) Augusta State Medical Prison.

Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Thomas L. King Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Roy Norman officiating.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Canada "Papa".

In addition to his parents, family members include 2 sisters, Ansley Michelle Kruse (Will) of Washington, DC and Sara Aralyn Griffin of Kannapolis, NC and also grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends, Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:30 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. at the funeral home.

Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd Martinez Ga. 30907 (706) 863-6747 www.kingfh.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now