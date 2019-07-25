|
Michael Balkcum
Augusta, GA—Mr. Michael Lee Balkcum 65, husband of Elisabeth Parker Balkcum entered into rest Thursday, July 25, 2019, after an extended illness at his residence.
Memorial services will be private.
Mr. Balkcum was born in Augusta, GA to the late Leon and Hazel Anderson Balkcum. He loved his family, the Georgia Bulldogs, cooking and his little pal Buddy.
Michael's wishes were to be cremated and taken home.
He was preceded by his sister, Lynn Phillips and his twin nephews Steven and Dean Phillips.
In addition to his wife he leaves behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Siobhan Salter; his son, Robert Salter; four grandchildren, Blake Salter, Thomas Howe, Elisabeth Mazanowicz and Taylor Salter; three sisters, Sherry (Steven) Sealey, Susan (David) Thurmond, Dale (Johnny) Dohn; one brother, Jason (Darlene) Balkcum and his fur baby Buddy; along with numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to Encompass Hospice and his nurse Renee for her compassion and care.
I have fought the good fight
I have finished the race
I have kept the faith
2Timothy 4:7
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 26, 2019