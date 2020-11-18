Michael Barry Champion
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Michael B. Champion, the husband to Mrs. Carmelita Clemmons-Champion, departed this life on November 17, 2020, in Augusta University Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858. Mr. Champion may be viewed Friday, November 20th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home. The family is requesting potted plants and masks to be worn during visitation and service.
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2020