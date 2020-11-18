1/1
Michael Barry Champion
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Barry Champion
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Michael B. Champion, the husband to Mrs. Carmelita Clemmons-Champion, departed this life on November 17, 2020, in Augusta University Medical Center, after a brief illness.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road, (706) 790-8858. Mr. Champion may be viewed Friday, November 20th, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home. The family is requesting potted plants and masks to be worn during visitation and service.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/19/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved