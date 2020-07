Michael CarlsonNorth Augusta, SC—Services for Mr. Michael Kenneth Carlson, 75, who entered into rest July 16, 2020, will be held at a later date.Mr. Carlson was born in St. Charles, Illinois. He graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with both his bachelor's and master's degrees. Mr. Carlson retired from Savannah River Site with over 35 years of service. He loved to travel and was a wonderful man that loved his family. Mr. Carlson was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and June Carlson.Survivors include his wife, Hiromi "Ami" Carlson; son, Matthew Michael Carlson; daughter, Miko Lee Villagran; three grandchildren, Daniel Drue Smith, Krisha Lee Smith and Marlena Villagran; sister, Anne Alexander.Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, Attn: Development Dept., 1833 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30904.Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits