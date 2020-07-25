1/1
Michael Carlson
Michael Carlson
North Augusta, SC—Services for Mr. Michael Kenneth Carlson, 75, who entered into rest July 16, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Carlson was born in St. Charles, Illinois. He graduated from University of Wisconsin-Madison with both his bachelor's and master's degrees. Mr. Carlson retired from Savannah River Site with over 35 years of service. He loved to travel and was a wonderful man that loved his family. Mr. Carlson was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and June Carlson.
Survivors include his wife, Hiromi "Ami" Carlson; son, Matthew Michael Carlson; daughter, Miko Lee Villagran; three grandchildren, Daniel Drue Smith, Krisha Lee Smith and Marlena Villagran; sister, Anne Alexander.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, Attn: Development Dept., 1833 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
