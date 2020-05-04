Home

Simmons Funeral Home (Williston)
13188 Main St.
Williston, SC 29853
803-266-7808
Michael Christopher Houston Obituary
Mr. Michael Christopher Houston
Chandler, AZ—Mr. Michael C. Houston, a native of Williston, SC, entered intguo eternal rest on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. and Cremation Service
Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc and Cremation Service, 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266 - 7808
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - May 5, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 5, 2020
