Michael Cook
Newnan, GA—Michael Cook Dooley, a gentle, loving, intelligent contrarian, died on October 20, 2020 in Newnan, Georgia.
He was 65 years of age, and a retired mechanical engineer and project manager who occupied his time with sailing, fabrication, driving fast cars and motorcycles, automobile restoration, and listening to good music. He was born in Queens (Fort Totten), New York on June 22, 1955, to Major Thomas Francis Dooley and Roswell Cook Dooley. He grew up in Sagamihara, Japan and Augusta, GA, graduated from the Academy of Richmond County, and attended Georgia Southern University and Southern Tech to earn his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.
He is predeceased by Thomas F. Dooley and Roswell Dooley. Mike is survived by Susan Ware Dooley (spouse), Megan E. Dooley (sister), William T. Dooley and Katherine Klose (brother/spouse), Jean Ware (sister-in-law), Patti and Jerry Morris (sister-in-law/spouse), Cora Roswell Loxton (niece), and John Mathews Dooley (nephew).
Mike Dooley was a fellow well met, blessed with a quick wit, and gifted with good looks. His unexpected passing was too soon, and he truly will be missed.
The family plans to hold a memorial service via Zoom Meetings at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com
.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/24/2020