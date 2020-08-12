1/1
Michael David Hamilton
Michael David Hamilton
Evans, GA—Michael David Hamilton, 59, entered into rest Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Private memorial services will be held with Reverend Josh Heath, of West Acres Baptist Church, officiating.
Mr. Hamilton was a native of Augusta and a graduate of Butler High School. He graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and began a 31 year long career with Kimberly Clark until his retirement in 2016. While with Kimberly Clark he worked not only in Beech Island, SC, but also in Knoxville, TN, Alpharetta, GA, and Everett, WA. In each place, Michael became a beloved part of the community, participating in theatrical productions with his church and local theatre organizations.
He faithfully attended West Acres Baptist Church, in Evans, and loved reading, traveling, cooking, and acting. In Augusta he was a regular performer with The Augusta Players, Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre, and Le Chat Noir, and also starred in several productions produced by Bryton Entertainment. He also served on the Board of Directors for The Augusta Players as Secretary. He had a generous heart and was a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend who loved and was loved by so many.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Jean Hamilton; his father, Gordon David Hamilton (Glenda); his sisters, Lisa Hamilton Marcano, and Wendy McGahee (Houston); his nieces, Ashton Marcano Fields (Cisco), and Anna Gill; his nephews, James "Alex" Gill II, Andrew Gill, and Avery Gill; his great nieces, Khalia Elise Fields, and Kinsley Ariah Fields; his uncles, James A. Hall (Donnie), Wayne Hamilton (Kay), and Norman Thomas Tankersley; his aunt, Marian Amerson; and many friends that he loved as family.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Rd, Evans, GA 30809; The Augusta Players, PO Box 2352, Augusta, GA 30903; Fort Gordon Dinner Theater, c/o Fort Gordon MWR, Building 44401, 44th Street, Ste 149, Fort Gordon, GA 30905; or Le Chat Noir, 304 8th Street, Augusta, GA .
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/13/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
