Michael David Patton
Augusta, GA—Michael David Patton, 68, entered into rest on Saturday, August 3 at his home.
Mr. Patton was a Vietnam veteran and a wonderful husband, friend and family member to many.
Mr. Patton is preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Eleanor Patton; and brother, Neil Patton (Bonnie). He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Christina Townsend Patton; sister, Donnie (Chuck, Jr.) Holoubek; sister-in-law, Debbie Dye (Kenny) and Nancy Gamble (Paul); brother in laws, Jesse Townsend (Tracy) and Alex Townsend (Caron); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews who loved him dearly.
The family will have a private memorial service. Please sign the register book at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/augusta-ga/elliott-sons-funeral-home/4764.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/5/2019
