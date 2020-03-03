Home

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Diamond Lake Park
103 Diamond Lakes Way
Hephzibah, GA
Augusta, GA—Michael Dean Scott, 54 was welcomed into heaven by his mother Dessie Ray Scott, brother David Scott and sister Pamela Miettumen. Michael was survived by friend Kathy Etterle and uncle's Terry Lanier, James Lanier and Wayne Lanier. Michael lived in the Augusta area all of his life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Michael attended First Assembly of God Church and was such a loving person. All of Michael's friends are invited to a memorial dinner on Sunday, March 8th at 2 PM at Diamond Lake Park at 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
