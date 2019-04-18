The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Michael Douglas Greene Sr.


1947 - 2019
Michael Douglas Greene Sr. Obituary
Michael Douglas Greene, Sr. entered into rest April 16, 2019 at Doctors Hospital Augusta, loving husband of Sandra Gooding Greene.

Michael a native of Shelby, NC has lived in Augusta since 1964, he was retired Public Works Director for Richmond County, and served in the US Army Reserves. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, and a Volunteer at Augusta National Golf Course Ground committee for 20 years.

Additional survivors include his sons Michael Douglas Greene, Jr., (Cheryl Lynn), David Alan Greene (Lisa Ann), father, Reverend Lloyd C. Greene (mother the late Hazel Greene), brothers Richard Scott Greene (Debbie), Timothy Mark Greene (Karen), sister Faye Burton (Bobby), grandchildren Scott Randall, Cason & Christian Greene.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Trinity Baptist Church with Reverend Matthew S. Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until time of service.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Trinity Baptist Church, 4594 Columbia Road, Martinez, Georgia 30907.

McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Martinez, Georgia
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2019
