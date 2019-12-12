Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Michael Drayton Obituary
Mr. Michael Drayton
Beech Island', SC—Mr. Michael Drayton, of Devine Drive, entered into rest December 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Ronnie Devine officiating.
Mr. Drayton was a 1990 graduate of Midland Valley High School where he played football. He was employed by Brown's Tire Service. At an early age, he joined Old Storm Branch Baptist Church. Survivors include his mother, Emma Jean Hazel Drayton; two brothers, Jeffrey Drayton, Sr. and Eddie Lee Drayton, Jr.; aunts and uncle, Sarah Drayton, Artis Hazel, Zelma Striggles and Warren (Betty) Drayton, Jr.; brother-in-law, George Williams; nieces and nephew,Megan Nelson, Jelisa Drayton and Jeffrey Drayton, Jr.; devoted friends, Cornelius Cullum and Gary Abney; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 13, 2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 13, 2019
