Entered into rest Friday, February 8, 2019, Mr. Michael Edward Davis, 64, loving husband to Carol Hawkins Davis.



Born in Ft. Knox, Kentucky to Mr. Gene Davis and Carolyn Ogle Davis. Mr. Davis was a lifelong resident of Evans. He was a graduate of Evans High School, Augusta College and earned his Masters from the University of South Carolina. He retired from the VA Medical Center as a Social Worker in the Blind Rehabilitation Unit. Michael was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother: Carolyn Davis; mother-in-law: Evelyn Hickman Scudder; daughters: Julia Marie Davis (Chris) and Jamie Miranda Davis; step-daughters: Amy Hook Walker (William) and Victoria Hook Busby; step-son: Marshall Franklin Hook II; grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Brooke, Evans, Trace, Davis, Sarah Kate and Chance; great grandchildren: Olivia, Aubrey and Ryleigh; brother: Ronald Davis (Marty); sister: Patricia Reynolds (David); nieces & nephews: Joe and Jeremy Davis (Jenna), Courtney and Kara Reynolds; and great niece: Baylee Grace. Michael is preceded in death by son: Michael Davis, Jr; father: Chief Gene Davis and brother: Donald Davis.



The family would like to thank Janet Coley for her many years of care for Michael during his extended illness.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes @ JDRF.com or to the Church of the Good Shepherd.



The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary