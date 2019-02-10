The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael E. Davis Obituary
Entered into rest Friday, February 8, 2019, Mr. Michael Edward Davis, 64, loving husband to Carol Hawkins Davis.

Born in Ft. Knox, Kentucky to Mr. Gene Davis and Carolyn Ogle Davis. Mr. Davis was a lifelong resident of Evans. He was a graduate of Evans High School, Augusta College and earned his Masters from the University of South Carolina. He retired from the VA Medical Center as a Social Worker in the Blind Rehabilitation Unit. Michael was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his mother: Carolyn Davis; mother-in-law: Evelyn Hickman Scudder; daughters: Julia Marie Davis (Chris) and Jamie Miranda Davis; step-daughters: Amy Hook Walker (William) and Victoria Hook Busby; step-son: Marshall Franklin Hook II; grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Brooke, Evans, Trace, Davis, Sarah Kate and Chance; great grandchildren: Olivia, Aubrey and Ryleigh; brother: Ronald Davis (Marty); sister: Patricia Reynolds (David); nieces & nephews: Joe and Jeremy Davis (Jenna), Courtney and Kara Reynolds; and great niece: Baylee Grace. Michael is preceded in death by son: Michael Davis, Jr; father: Chief Gene Davis and brother: Donald Davis.

The family would like to thank Janet Coley for her many years of care for Michael during his extended illness.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes @ JDRF.com or to the Church of the Good Shepherd.

The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now