Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Ross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. Ross Obituary
Michael E. Ross
Augusta, GA.—Michael E. Ross, son of the late Charles E. Ross and Mrs. Margaret Ross, entered into rest, Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Those left to cherish his loving memories includes his daughter; Jennifer Ross; mother, Mrs. Margaret Ross; sisters, Janice Chancellor, Joyce Ortiz, Patrenia Ross and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be 4:00 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -