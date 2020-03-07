|
Michael E. Ross
Augusta, GA.—Michael E. Ross, son of the late Charles E. Ross and Mrs. Margaret Ross, entered into rest, Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Those left to cherish his loving memories includes his daughter; Jennifer Ross; mother, Mrs. Margaret Ross; sisters, Janice Chancellor, Joyce Ortiz, Patrenia Ross and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be 4:00 pm, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020